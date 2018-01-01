They couldn’t possibly have defended Donald Trump by saying that – could they?

Yes, they could and they did.

Here are 9 times black folk lost their minds trying to defend Trump’s crazy:

Stacey Dash defends Trump following violence at one of his campaign rallies

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“There’s a lot of talk about Donald Trump being violent, condoning it, or at least inciting it.

But this is a total misread of our next President. First of all, he’s not responsible for what every random guy does — out of thousands. (And by the way, I don’t condone the violence that has happened so far.)

Second of all, he’s not violent, he’s just “street.” He was born in Queens.” (via Patheos)

