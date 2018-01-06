No one thought Meghan Markle would be a traditional bride and she is already living up to those expectations. The American who is joining the royal family has a simple request for her wedding day, she would like her mother to be the one to walk her down the aisle.

Sources close to the bride say that she wants to buck tradition and have her mother, yoga teacher Doria Ragland, take over the role that usually goes to the father. Markle’s own father Thomas Markle is said to be somewhat reclusive and for whatever reason, Meghan has her heart set on walking to her soon to be husband, Prince Harry, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, on the arm of her mom.

This would be an interesting twist in a normal wedding but being as this is a royal one it does come as somewhat of a surprise.

Sources say that Meghan realizes this is a royal wedding but would still like to “break a tradition or two” on her big day. When you think about it, she’s already broken several of them after all, she’s American, she has been divorced and she is an actress.

It shouldn’t really surprise anyone that the bride would rather walk down the aisle with her mother rather than her father since the two are very close. Her father, on the other hand, has often been called “reclusive” and has never been seen in public, or at least photographed in public, with his soon-to-be royal daughter.

That said, when Clarence House announced that Prince Harry had proposed and Meghan has accepted her parents issued a joint statement through the palace.

“We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents,” Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, who are divorced, said. “We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.”

Just last month, Thomas was seen in Mexico buying beer and cigarettes and when asked if he would be at the chapel for the May 2018 wedding and if he would be willing to give his daughter away, he “beamed” and said, “Yes. I’d love to.”

Awkward.