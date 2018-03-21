Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson testified during a budget request hearing on Tuesday and doubled-down on his claim that he was completely unaware of the illegal $31,000 slated for the purchase of new decor for his office.

According to the Washington Examiner, Carson told the sub-committee that he’s “not really big into decorating” and reiterated that it was actually his wife, Candy Carson, who was in control of those details.

Carson asserted that the only reason he started remodeling his office space was because he was told after his confirmation that it was standard for new secretaries to change the office’s decor upon assignment.

“If it was up to me, my office would probably look like a hospital waiting room,” Carson said.

Carson also told the committee that, initially, the price tag was only about $3,500 because he was going to use older furniture items which would have placed him within the $5,000 approved budget.

A few months later, he says, he was told that the dining room set needed to be changed because of a broken chair while others reportedly complained about being stuck with nails. Carson says he approved of the new purchase, but was completely unaware of any of the details.

“The next thing that I, quite frankly, heard about it was that this $31,000 table had been bought,” Carson testified. “I investigated it, immediately had it canceled. Not that we don’t need the furniture, but I thought that that was excessive.”

It clearly didn’t come to his attention until HUD official, Helen Foster, sued Carson and the department for a demotion she claims was related to her denial of the $31,000 price tag.

Just a few days ago, a bombshell report was uncovered that claimed documentation of Carson’s emails proving that he was indeed aware of the extravagant pricing.

In the documents it is plain as day that Carson sent an email to his assistant with the subject line “Secretary’s dining room set needed.” The assistant then references “printouts of the furniture the Secretary and Mrs. Carson picked out,” in a subsequent reply.

Weeks prior, Carson issued a statement saying, “I was as surprised as anyone to find out that a $31,000 dining set had been ordered,” Carson wrote. “I have requested that the order be canceled. We will find another solution for the furniture replacement.”

“My wife also looked at catalogs and wanted to be sure that the color of the chair fabric of any set that was chosen matched the rest of the decor,” Carson continued. ”I made it known that I was not happy about the prices being charged and that my preference would be to find something more reasonable.”

The $31,000 charge, which has since been canceled, was for a mahogany dining set that included a table, sideboard, breakfront, and 10 chairs.