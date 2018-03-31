Nikolas Cruz is getting tons of support behind bars and it’s not just from his family.

In a crazy twist to the Parkland’s shooter’s life, Cruz is receiving fan mail and money from across the globe, from people who support his terrifying act. Cruz confessed to killing 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz’s admirers seem to be mostly from teenage girls who are also sending sexually suggested pics to the prisoner. One woman from Chicago also sent racy photos. But he’s also received cash for his commissary which allows him to buy jailhouse snacks. So far Cruz has about $800 on his books.

Cruz’s fan fetish is sickening to Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein who told the Sun Sentinel the craze is “perverted.”

“In my 40 years as public defender, I’ve never seen this many letters to a defendant,” he said. “We read a few religious ones to him that extended wishes for his soul and to come to God,” Finkelstein added, “but we have not and will not read him the fan letters or share the photos of scantily-clad teenage girls.”

According to the Sun Sentinel one of the letters to Cruz had hand-drawn hearts and happy faces and read:

“Your eyes are beautiful and the freckles on your face make you so handsome,” the woman wrote. “I’m really skinny and have 34C sized breasts.”

Another woman wrote:

“I’m 18-years-old. I’m a senior in high school. When I saw your picture on the television, something attracted me to you,” the Sun Sentinel reported.

Cruz hasn’t seen any of the mail since he’s been on suicide watch.

Florida school shooting suspect Cruz was formally charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder, which could mean a death sentence if he is convicted.