Cardi B took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her latest Rolling Stone cover.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper can be seen looking flawless and flaunting her baby bump, while her fiancé Offset sweetly kisses her pregnant belly.

“I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover!” wrote the Bronx rapper. “This cover is so special to me and means so much! Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing cover together! Even tho it was leaked and suppose to be In gray f**k it 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover !!!! Official release in July.You can’t ruined what’s for me ❤❤❤❤ROCKSTARS @offsetyrn”

Rolling Stone also shared the photo on Instagram, along with the caption: “Here’s a first look at our upcoming cover featuring Cardi B and Offset. You can pick it up on newsstands July 2nd. Photograph by Ruven Afanador.”

Cardi B isn’t letting pregnancy slow her down; the rapper announced back in April that she’s working with Fashion Nova to design a line featuring over 80 pieces. The Cardi B x Fashion Nova collection will be available this fall.

On April 6, Cardi B released her long-awaited debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which has already spawned several hits, including “Bartier Cardi,” “Be Careful” and “I Like It.”

The 25-year-old confirmed her pregnancy in April on Saturday Night Live and is expected to give birth to a baby girl in July.

In September, Cardi B will return to the stage when she joins forces with Bruno Mars for the final leg of his 24K Magic tour.

