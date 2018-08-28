On Monday, Serena Williams made a successful return to the US Open when she stepped back on the court as the new mom gets her tennis groove back.

The Grand Slam champion was greeted with a warm welcome from tennis fans after her hiatus following the birth of her daughter, Olympia. It was the first time she had been back to the Arthur Ashe Stadium since 2016.

“It is such a great feeling to be back out here,” said Williams. “It is one of those feelings I only get here in New York.”

Williams crushed Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0. That win was coupled with a sisterly victory after Venus walked away with an earlier win besting Svetlana Kuznetsova with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory.

Williams is certainly the Queen of the court and was hailed as such in a new Beats by Dre ad featuring Nas and Nicki Minaj. Even Minaj, whose new album is titled Queen, took to Instagram to give all praise to Williams.

“#SerenaWilliams – I speak for all of us when I say it’s been an absolute pleasure watching you show us what it is to be a true QUEEN! Talented, strong, beautiful, intelligent, unapologetic, gracious, TRIUMPHANT, QUEEN!!!!!!” Minaj wrote.

Next up, if Venus keeps performing as well as she does, Serena Williams could ultimately meet her sister face to face to square off for the Grand Slam title.

“There’s still several matches to play before you’re there,” Williams told reporters about a possible matchup with her sister. “Right now I just feel like I’m on the road to getting better.

And if you’re wondering what was Serena Williams wearing for her big return that became a big sensation after she wore an eye-catching medical catsuit that ultimately made French Open officials ban it?

Well she kept it simple with an off the shoulder tennis dress with and fishnet compression tights that helps circulation to prevent blood clots.

“It’s easy to play in, kind of aerodynamic with the one arm free,” said Williams. “The tutu is easy to play in because I practiced in it before. That was fun.”