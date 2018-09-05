The NFL responded to Nike’s historic embrace of Colin Kaepernick’sactivism with a bold ad campaign, late Tuesday, Sports Illustrated reports.

—Ayanna Pressley’s upset another win for fresh Democratic voices—

“The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” said Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs.

“The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”

Then act like it!

The NFL has not been on the side of the athlete in a polarizing debate over whether players should have the right to kneel on the field during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Instead, they have allegedly colluded to keep former San Francisco 49er Kaepernick from securing a position with a new team. The NFL also instituted new penalties for players who protest on the field.

Nike on the other hand, released a bold and powerful campaign in honor of the 30th anniversary #JustDoIt campaign on Monday with Colin Kaepernick front and center in a simple black and white ad which read:

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything #JustDoIt.”

—Man dies after police officers repeatedly tase him in horrifying video—

Nike and Kaep have partnered since 2011, but this is the first time the company has embraced the activist movement. Kaepernick hasn’t played for the 49ers’s since 2016 and is suing the NFL for collusion to keep him from playing.

The campaign has gone viral and upset clueless racists who burned their footwear or apparel with the Nike swoosh – in protest.

Some Twitter users started the hashtags #BoycottNike and #JustBurnIt with videos of burning footwear and apparel.

Unbelievable.

Of course President Donald Trump had to weight in with his two cents and in an interview with The Daily Caller he said the Nike deal with Kaepernick sends “a terrible message.”