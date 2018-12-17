Actress Jenifer Lewis has never been known to pull punches on, well, anything.

So when it comes to President Donald Trump, she really isn’t holding back. During an appearance on TMZ Live, Lewis – clad in a Santa hat – went off on what she thought should happen to him as his legal issues mount up.

“If he has broken the law, then he should not be above the law,” the Black-ish star said. “I don’t care who you are.”

Lewis has also been open about her struggles with mental health issues. In her book “The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir, she talked openly about having bipolar disorder. She made it clear that she thinks Trump has some issues of his own before going off on his effect on the nation’s kids.

“Donald Trump is mentally ill, and he needs to step down,” she said. “But prosecute them all. Make them examples for our children.

“Donald Trump has been an example for our children to make fun of mentally ill people, handicapped people, he has even looked at the sun during an eclipse,” she added. “He’s taught our children how to bully. Now teach our children that the law is the law.

This is not the first time Lewis has claimed that Trump is mentally ill. She first brought it up in a 2017 interview with TheGrio.

“If you don’t have hope because Donald Trump is president, then find hope,” she said on Nov. 16, 2017. “You don’t get to sit down and wait for four years until he’s gone because everything’s so f—ed up.

“I don’t hate him,” she added. “I feel sorry for him because I know what mental illness is. He is a sociopath. They don’t have feelings.