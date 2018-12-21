Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz socked it to his mother one last time when she died by putting a MAGA hat in her casket, the Miami Herald reported. Cruz and his mom were on the opposite spectrum when it came to politics. It has been reported that she was not a Trump supporter.

In a newly released 425-page investigative document, it was revealed that the crazed gunman put the hat in the casket with his mom Lynda Cruz, a liberal, and snapped a pic of it as payback.

“Due to the fact that his mother hated Donald Trump he put it in her casket with her when she died and took a picture of her with the hat,” Cruz’s friend, Hunter McCutcheon, told a detective.

—Pope Francis vows that the Catholic Church will “never again” cover up clergy sex abuse—

The report was released Thursday by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Cruz reportedly snapped after his mom’s death in 2017.

The report also outlined Cruz’s obsession with guns and frames him as an emotionally disturbed teen. The Florida shooter is responsible for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 and injured 17 others.

He was an active part of a chat group rife with racist messages targeting Black people, Mexicans, and Jews. He is now facing the death penalty.

Cruz also sent creepy texts to a girl he was infatuated with. Her number was saved in his phone under “Warning Love of Your Life.”

He also revealed that he had perpetual thoughts to kill people.

The report also outlines Cruz’s digital footprint, filled with extensive searches about school shootings.

—Former Lehigh University student charged with attempted murder for poisoning Black roommate—

He also Googled: “How long does it take a cop to show up at a school shooting?”

He also recorded an eerie cellphone video saying:

“Hello. My name is Nik and I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018,” he said in video footage previously released in May.

“My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15. … Location is Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.”