Each day, more details seem to circulate about famed R&B singer, R. Kelly, after the release of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly from those featured in the docuseries, including alleged survivor, Lisa Van Allen. Van Allen recently revealed on an episode of The Breakfast Club, that the “Bump and Grind” singer likes receiving anal penetration during sex.

She said that there were many times that Kelly wanted penetration during intercourse from a female, whether it was from a finger or an object.

“I can’t speak for him actually messing with young boys,” Van Allen said during the interview, “But I will say that there has been times he wanted penetration himself. It was from a female but still but I mean.”

The answer was prompted when The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy, asked Van Allen if Kelly was interested in young boys after noting that another victim, Dominque Gardner, appeared as if she cut her hair off and wore masculine clothing to look more like a boy.