Each day, more details seem to circulate about famed R&B singer, R. Kelly, after the release of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly from those featured in the docuseries, including alleged survivor, Lisa Van Allen. Van Allen recently revealed on an episode of The Breakfast Club, that the “Bump and Grind” singer likes receiving anal penetration during sex.
READ MORE: Overcoming the #SurvivingRKelly Hangover: Where do we go from here?
She said that there were many times that Kelly wanted penetration during intercourse from a female, whether it was from a finger or an object.
“I can’t speak for him actually messing with young boys,” Van Allen said during the interview, “But I will say that there has been times he wanted penetration himself. It was from a female but still but I mean.”
The answer was prompted when The Breakfast Club’s DJ Envy, asked Van Allen if Kelly was interested in young boys after noting that another victim, Dominque Gardner, appeared as if she cut her hair off and wore masculine clothing to look more like a boy.
READ MORE: In the wake of ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ what we as Black men can do to hold ourselves accountable
Kelly’s younger brother, Carey Kelly, also revealed additional details regarding traumatic detail about their childhood. The younger Kelly told The Guardian that their older sister, abused both Kelly and he when they were children.
He stated:
“She just took my head and put it down in her private part. She told me to lick her private part. Of course, I didn’t know what I was doing at six years old. She was like, ‘stick your tongue out, stick your tongue out, lick it, lick it, lick it hard, lick it fast.’ And then she started giving me oral sex with her mouth. So she turned around and laid me down and she sat on me. And she took her hand and she grabbed my private part and she put it in.”
Van Allen said she hopes that the documentary raises more awareness and opens people’s eyes. She also hopes that he is eventually held accountable for what he has done to so many young women.
Kelly is now under criminal investigation in the state Georgia for sexual abuse.