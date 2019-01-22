A group of young black cyclists participating in the ‘wheels up guns down’ MLK Day protest were threatened with a gun by a white man and called the n-word because a white woman claimed someone rode over her foot.

A member of the human rights group Dream Defenders recorded the disturbing video of the exchange in Miami Florida on yesterday. The young riders rode their bicycles through Downtown Miami to protest a development project in a public housing complex called Liberty Square, The Daily Mail reports.

A 51-year-old Mark Allen Bartlett has been identified as the instigator who hurled racist slurs at the Black guys on bikes and waved a gun threatened them, reports Miami station WSVN. Bartlett has since been arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm, according to reports.

In the video, a woman asks the protestors to move their bikes saying: “I have kids I need to pick up. This isn’t funny. Please move your bikes.”

Video them shows the woman screaming at a young Black man, “don’t touch me”. The young biker backed away and replied that he didn’t touch her.

When another cyclist rode up, the woman then yelled, “you just ran over me” and he shoved him.

As the teen denied running over her foot, the woman continues shouting at him.

“You just touched me, you bunch of thugs,” the woman says.

The white man then interjects and asks the woman who did it before she points out a biker and the man begins to shout at the kids.

“Who did it? who did it?” the man asked.

“That guy in the red,” the woman said before screaming, “you ran over my foot.”

“Get the f*** out of here, you f****** losers. You f****** stupid n*****s,” the man yells in his tirade.

The teens run screaming when they see the crazed white man brandishing a pistol approaching.

He then turns around and calls them “stupid n******” again.

One of the bikers fires back: “y’all gonna make the news.”

Miami City Commissioner Keon Hardemon condemned Bartlett’s actions.

“Assault with a deadly weapon and calling them n—-rs sounds like a hate crime to me.

“Someone knows him and needs to identify him. He is not a hero. He will kill someone next time if he isn’t arrested,” Hardemon said calling for harsher charges to be leveled against Bartlett.

According to the Miami Police Department Bartlett was being held on a $5,000 bond.

The bikers were as young as 11 years old said a member of the Dream Defenders. “These kids are about to lose their housing,” he said.