Mo’Nique had some fiery choice words for Whoopi Goldberg during a recent interview with Vulture about her Netflix boycott, racial and gender bias in Hollywood and being blackballed.

Last year, the comedian launched a boycott against Netflix for allegedly offering her what she considered to be pennies for a comedy special. Mo later appeared on The View to discuss the issue, as well as her Lee Daniels/Precious controversy, but Goldberg wasn’t having it.

“I’m going to stop you because, contractually, when you make a movie, regardless of who you sign the deal with, your job is to go and promote said movie,” said Goldberg. “We’ve had this conversation, and I said if you had called me I could’ve schooled you on what was expected.”

Her words didn’t seem to sit well with Mo’Nique and she explained to Vulture that she “felt sorry” for Goldberg, who she believes “has always been the help” in the film industry.

“When you have a woman saying, ‘I could have schooled you,’ someone would say, ‘What was the schooling going to be?’ When I look at this woman you say is our icon and our legend — she is,” Mo’Nique said. “But, how many things has Whoopi Goldberg executive produced? Whoopi Goldberg has always been the help, and I say that humbly. So what is it that you’re going to school me on? I’ve been doing it for almost 30 years.”

She added: “Because what you’re saying to me is, ‘You must work for free.’”

Mo’Nique, who earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work on Precious, said she and Goldberg had a candid conversation after the show – which didn’t go over too well.

“She said, ‘Mo’Nique, you gotta let that go. You gotta move on,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Whoopi, I can’t let it go. I gotta think about the little sister who’s not here yet.’” But Goldberg disagreed and told her to “stop worrying about the litter sister who’s not here yet” and worry about herself.

“In that moment I knew I was looking at a woman who didn’t give a damn about me,” Mo’Nique said. “And if she’s telling me, ‘Stop worrying about that little girl who not here yet,’ well, she forgot about the ones that came before her who were worried about her.”

Mo also addressed her clash with Tyler Perry and that secretly recorded conversation she previously shared online in which the movie mogul can be heard acknowledging that she was being treated unfairly by the industry, and how he was going to publicly have her back and send Mo money earned by Precious.

“Here’s the thing: he’s never done it,” Mo’Nique said. “We had given Tyler Perry a year to keep his word. Brother, you said you were going to come out and say something. Well, you never came out and said anything. And what was disheartening was people who were saying, ‘How could you tape him?’ But, they weren’t saying, ‘Oh my God, did you hear what he said? He said she wasn’t wrong.’” She continued, saying, “We didn’t accept any money.”

You can read her full Vulture interview here.