Cardi ended her Instagram hiatus to tell fans about her next hit.

Two days after quitting Instagram in a huff, Cardi B is back on the social media platform to announce a new song with Bruno Mars.

The 26-year-old GRAMMY winner who caught tons of flack after she made history on Sunday night deactivated her Instagram account on Monday following major backlash about her wins.

BET slammed Nicki Minaj with a crass joke that turned into a social media frenzy and left Cardi B exasperated.

“It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else… That’s not my type and that’s not what I’m with. I don’t support that,” she said in the now deleted video.

“I’m seeing a lot of bulls–t today and I saw a lot of s–t last night, and I’m sick of the s–t. I work hard for my motherf—king album…I f–king worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n—ga. Then went to sleep in my own bed sometimes for four days straight, pregnant,” she added before deleting her account.

It looks like she cut her hiatus short and made a triumphant return to announce her next hit with Bruno Mars.

“Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . # twogrammywinningartist.”

Hours later, she retuned to Instagram to promote her husband Offset’s new song “Red Room.”

“RED ROOM OUT NOW! Love the video and the creativity @offsetyrn .I cant wait till the album out is such a beautiful piece and I’m soo proud of you ! I always told you your life is such a wild story.”

It turns out that Cardi B started busy during her Instagram break by getting her lip pierced for the bargain price of $25. According to TMZ, the rapper walked in to City of Angels Tattoos in Hollywood on Monday afternoon and got set up with some new bling on her lower lip.