Wendy Williams has been a “hot topic” staple herself in the gossip blogs the last several months thanks to bombshell allegations about her health, her marriage, and her now estranged husband’s relationship with a young woman suspected of being his longterm mistress.

Through it all, she has been mocked, picked at, and at times even preyed upon, as fans wondered if her personal problems would end up eclipsing a media empire she spent decades building from the ground up.

That’s why when news broke last week that the talk show diva had made the decision to file for divorce and cut her losses, fans everywhere rejoiced and also simultaneously let out a sigh of relief.

So there are three major reasons why Williams’ new lease on life is inspiring us in ways we didn’t expect.

No longer a slave to pride

One things Williams has always been proud of is her family unit. For years she gushed on her show about how committed she was to her marriage and how hard she fought to have a child despite fertility issues.

That’s why when she returned to her syndicated daytime talk show in March after months in hiding, no one was surprised by her decision to stand by her man.

“I want to shout-out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring,” she said as the audience applauded. “Believe me you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years … we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover. … I know what you’ve been seeing .. but hunty, let me show you who I fell in love with and who he fell in love with.”

The fact that she had the strength to file for divorce after such a public declaration of allegiance to her man, shows that the 54-year-old is woman enough to put her pride aside and admit when it’s time to move on.

This is a message that resonates with a lot of women who after investing years in a relationship, career etc, convince themselves it’s too late to start over. Williams is proof that’s not true. If she can put her ego aside and give up the “ride-or-die” narrative after being with this man for almost 30 years, what’s your excuse sis?

Self-care in the City

Viewers began to suspect that the writing was on the wall for the Williams-Hunter marriage after the talk show host made the surprising announcement that she had moved into a sober house.

“After I go to pilates I go to several meetings all around town in the tri-state area and I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help,” Williams explained during a March 19 broadcast. “They don’t know I’m Wendy, they don’t care I’m Wendy. There are no autographs, there’s no nothing. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle and it’s been really interesting this ride.”

“Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents. Nobody. Nobody knew,” she continued.

“But after I finish my appointments of seeing my brothers and sisters breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in here in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys, who’ve become my family. They hog the TV and watch soccer. And we talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10 pm. Lights out by 10 p.m. so I go to my room and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up to come back here to see you.”

Two things were clear in that admission, first – she’s prioritizing her self care in a very healthy and committed way and secondly — her husband is barely present in that daily breakdown.

Sometimes recovery means going it alone and breaking away from a unit that you used to find comfort in. Williams has not only inspired many with her transparency, she’s also doing her part to take away the stigma associated with addiction. She makes it a point to tell other recovering addicts that there’s no shame in seeking support, and we are definitely here for that!

It’s never too late to start over

Just a month ago many of us thought the demise of Wendy Williams was inevitable.

While rumors swirled around about her husband’s alleged abuse and indiscretions, folks also shook their heads in pity about the way such a strong woman could let a man destroy her life. Prior to her hiatus, the best-selling author seemed disoriented and uncomfortable as she struggled with her declining health, speculated to be triggered by personal dramas. And during her absence people even wondered if the show could possibly continue without her; with interim hosts like Nick Cannon emerging as fan favorites for her replacement.

But here’s the thing, Williams didn’t get where she is in her career by being a quitter, and even her staunchest critics can’t deny her work ethic. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that pouring her heart into her career has visibly given her strength.

Instead of shying away from her divorce in the last week the host has hit the airwaves with a seemingly renewed zest for life. She now makes flirty remarks about attractive men, reminding her audience that being over 50 and headed to divorce doesn’t mean a woman has to give up on love. Her sense of humor (and comedic timing) has also returned to it’s pre-scandal level of mischief. And even though we’re sure she has moments of sadness and grief, Wendy sincerely looks relieved.

“She’s not taking him back. He’s being fired as her manager and she lawyered up big time,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Wendy is telling people she had no idea he had been having an affair, but when she found out the details, it turned out he had been seeing the woman he had a baby with for 15-16 years,” the source claims. “That made her realize it was time to move forward with her life. Seek treatment and move on. She’s not taking him back.”

The most poignant thing about the way Williams has turned this ongoing scandal into a triumphant comeback is that it clearly illustrates to all of us that it really is never too late to start over. Even when the whole world is making fun of you and convinced your days are numbered.

Well played Wendy!