Wendy Williams has “actually been in really good spirits” since her split for her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, a source tells PEOPLE.

“She’s taking over her empire,” the source explains. “She was kept out of the loop a lot. Wendy’s an executive producer on the show as well, but she’s the talent. Kevin was the one doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff and being a go-between for her and the show.”

“It wasn’t like people kept her in the dark on purpose, she just never asked,” adds the source.

Williams has appeared to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed ever since she quit Hunter and filed for divorce after 20-plus years of marriage, following allegations that he fathered a child on the side.

Hunter was ultimately let go from The Wendy Williams Show as an executive producer.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the show told PEOPLE that there are no plans to replace him either.

“David Perler, who has served as showrunner for the past nine years, and Wendy will remain as our sole executive producers.”

The cheating scandal rocked Williams world and she admitted to spending some time in a sober living facility to get her life back on track. She also opened up about her future plans sans Hunter.

Her ex opened up too and said he was trying to “right some wrongs” after rumors swirled he had a mistress who gave birth to a baby girl.

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” Hunter said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

The source said Hunter “realizes he really messed up.”

“He’s taken a very somber position and is just trying to focus on what’s next,” the source says. “Initially when he and Wendy decided to split they had agreed that he could stay on as her manager. Then she saw new pictures of him out with the mistress again and she cut him completely off, shut down accounts, everything.”

Since the split and since a report surfaced that police showed up at Williams home on claims that Hunter tried to poison her, they’ve “had zero contact,” a source said.