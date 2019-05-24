A video of former president Barack Obama making America great by hitting baseballs and throwing touchdowns with a group of kids in Washington, DC will brighten your whole day.

On Wednesday, our forever President hooked up with the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy’s after-school program and played with the kids.

A video shows 44 assuming the role as quarterback in a football game and helping the team score.

Yesterday, President @BarackObama visited #NatsAcademy to play games with our students & shop the farmer’s market. The Academy uses baseball & after-school enrichment to foster character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C. pic.twitter.com/vGPanAiYFW — Nats Youth Academy (@NatsAcademy) May 23, 2019

“Yesterday, President @BarackObama visited #NatsAcademy to play games with our students & shop the farmer’s market.

“The Academy uses baseball & after-school enrichment to foster character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C.”

Obama fit right in looking like a cool dad with his shades on and he talked to the kids and offered up some fatherly advice about life while also handed out high-fives.

“If you guys work hard in school and listen to your coaches, you guys are going to do great things. Alright? So, I’m going to be on the lookout for you. I think you’re going to do something important. You guys are going to make a real difference,” Obama told the kids.

On Thursday Obama tweeted about his day out with the kids posting: “Great to get out there and take a few cuts at the plate yesterday—I had a blast with all these extraordinary young people. Thanks for letting me drop in and thanks to the Nationals Youth Academy for the outstanding work you do to support youth in DC.”

Great to get out there and take a few cuts at the plate yesterday—I had a blast with all these extraordinary young people. Thanks for letting me drop in and thanks to the Nationals Youth Academy for the outstanding work you do to support youth in DC. https://t.co/GKRMd8kZxm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 23, 2019

Well done, Mr. President.