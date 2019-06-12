Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was set Wednesday afternoon to turn himself into police after a woman accused him of groping her on Sunday night at a New York City bar.

A representative for the actor told NBC News that Gooding, 51, planned to turn himself into the NYPD’s sex crimes unit.

The woman told police that she was at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge, an establishment near Times Square, when Gooding touched her breasts. The NYPD is collecting video from the bar and any other place that might reveal some clues, NBC News reports.

The Oscar-winning actor denies that he groped the woman, according to ABC News. He could face a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching, the news organization reports.

Gooding plans to turn himself in to the NYPD between noon and 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, told ABC.

This is not the first time that Gooding has potentially faced such charges.

In 2012, a group of women claimed that the actor fondled them at a bar in New Mexico, though Gooding also denied those claims. No charges were ever filed.

Also in 2012, Gooding was accused of pushing a woman bartender in New Orleans. A warrant was issued for his arrest but the bartender later dropped the charges, CNN reported.

In that situation, Gooding allegedly entered the Old Absinthe Bar in New Orleans’ French Quarter with a group of people in the early hours of the morning. Patrons wanted to take pictures with him and he eventually became frustrated. When the bartender tried to calm him down, he pushed her away, CNN reported at the time.

Gooding played O.J. Simpson in The People v. O.J. Simpson and won a supporting actor Oscar for his role in Jerry Maguire. He also just finished work on a feature Life in a Year, Deadline reports.