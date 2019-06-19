Is Tory Lanez doing too much to make himself seem like he’s down with dark-skinned women being in his video?

That’s the question posed after two models say the rapper staged an incident where he called out video directors for colorism claiming they removed two dark-skinned women from a video shoot to replace them with light-skinned ones, TMZ reports.

In the video Lanez can be seen stopping the shoot to correct someone behind the scenes who made the darker-skinned model move out and replaced her with a lighter skinned one. He posted about it on Instagram:

Lanez was on the set of Nafe Smallz “Good Love,” but two models say don’t believe the hype because the moment was staged.

The dark skinned model Sultry Shen, spoke out saying the whole thing was a ruse.

“Somebody call Maury for Mr ToreyLanez. He knows exactly who told me to come out of that shot and it wasn’t the director’s listed on the video @ToreyLanez,” she wrote on Instagram. ““Where is the scene then if @torylanez wanted me so bad?!!! #fakenews,” she said on her Instagram story.

“Tory asked for both me and the light skinned girl to do solo shoots. When it was her turn, he said cut the video to make it appear as if it had something to do with race. I know the directors very well,” Shen said, according to East Coast Renaissance’s Instagram page.

Another model, Alisia Dixon, also co-signed what Shen said and agreed it was staged.