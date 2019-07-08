An autopsy revealed that a Florida man, who was mauled by a pack of pit bull dogs, was likely killed after they bit him more than 100 times all over his body.

The vicious attack on 45-year-old Melvin Olds Jr., happened on July 4 in a wooded area behind a home, WFLA reports.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the stray pack of dogs are likely responsible for the man’s brutal death and the six pit bull mixes were found after authorities and animal services laid out traps to capture them.

According to reports, Olds’ took a shortcut home and wandered through the woods before the attack.

“I thought a dog was a man’s best friend,” his mother Cynthia Hill, told the outlet about the father of five.

“He was a good person, a good man. Just so hurt, deeply because it’s so unexpected.’

The family has set-up a GoFundMe to help with Olds’ funeral costs.

The sheriff’s office continues to try to identify who the dogs belong to.