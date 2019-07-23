In another bad date story gone viral, a Memphis man was arrested for stealing his date’s car on Saturday, which is bad enough, but he then allegedly used it to take out her godsister.

Kelton Griffin, asked his high school classmate, Faith Pugh out to dinner, but he unfortunately showed up without a car, local station WREG reports.

Pugh ending up driving them in her Volvo, but as she drove, Griffin, who couldn’t figure out where they should go, asked her to stop at a gas station to purchase him a cigar.

After purchasing the cigar, Pugh walked out of the store to see that both Griffin and the car had disappeared.

According to WREG, after Pugh contacted her mother, her godsister surprisingly texted her revealing that Griffin had asked her out too.

“I said, ‘Okay, well send me the address to where you at, and I’m on my way. Tell him to come on,’” she said.

Both Pugh and her mother tracked their location from her godsister’s phone, soon finding Griffin and his godsister with her car at a drive-in movie theater.

“He let her drive, so she drove him to the drive-in. He didn’t even have any money. She actually paid their way to get in the drive-in just so I could get my car back,” Pugh said.

Griffin was arrested soon after.

“I hope he’s in jail for a long time,” Pugh. “I never want to speak to him ever again,” she said.

The caper is just one of the latest bad date stories that have been circulating on the internet, some that particularly involve dating apps.

Earlier this month, an engaged man was arrested for allegedly robbing men at gunpoint he met on a dating site.

The Gainesville, Fla., man identified as Tavares Wilson, who is engaged to a woman, has at least five cases against him, with people accusing him of being victims of his antics, police said.

In another incident that took place in January in the Chicago area, Dashaun Harvest, arranged a meet up with his victim after communicating through a dating app. Police say Harvest displayed a gun to his victim and made a demand for money. Harvest received $50 from his victim who was able to escape without harm.

He was later arrested and has been charged with armed robbery