Sasha Obama kicks off her freshman year at the University of Michigan soon, and there is already talk of the 18-year-old possibly joining a Divine Nine sorority.

Starting next week, the youngest of the Obama girls will begin classes at the prestigious college, and if she so pleases to join the Greek family, the teen already has familial ties to the Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority, thanks to her mom, writes Yahoo! Entertainment.

While she didn’t join any sororities during her time at Princeton in the 1980’s, back in 2008, Forever First lady Michelle Obama accepted an invitation to become an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. Fortunately for Sasha, AKA also has a chapter -Beta Eta- at the University of Michigan, in the event that she chooses to stroll in her mother’s footsteps.

Other honorary members of Alpha Kappa Alpha include the late, great Maya Angelou, Coretta Scott King and former astronaut Mae Jemison.

In 2008, Katie McCormick Lelyveld, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Obama, said that the then-FLOTUS’ membership in the sorority is “non-exclusive.”

“Because of her respect for each of the historically black sororities and fraternities, her membership is non-exclusive. She looks forward to working with all of them to help bring change to their communities,” Lelyveld in a statement obtained by The New York Times.

Criterion for consideration as an honorary member is that “prospects have made outstanding achievements that set them apart in their communities and careers,” the Times noted.

Alpha Kappa Alpha history dates back to 1908, when the very first chapter was created at renowned HBCU Howard University. Currently, there are over 1,000 chapters of the sorority nationwide, boasting over 225,000 total member.

Only time will tell if Sasha will join the renowned sorority. In the meantime, we wish the incoming freshman the best of luck in her collegial career.