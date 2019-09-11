Did Wendy Williams have sex with late rapper Biggie Smalls?

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Sunday evening the talk show maven addressed the gossip about her relationship with Biggie during the after show for “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

The claim of a sordid tryst between the radio host and the rapper were first made public by his protege Lil Kim who believed Williams once hooked up with her ex-boyfriend. And when a viewer asked if she’d be addressing that long standing rumor in her upcoming Lifetime biopic, tentatively titled Just Wendy, the 55-year-old confirmed that would be one of the many things covered in the movie.

“That will play out in my Lifetime movie, OK?” she responded before falling into a fit of giggles and hiding her face in her hand.

Lil Kim and the talk show host have had a prickly relationship over the years that came to a head in 2013 when Williams publicly speculated about the female MC’s extensive surgical procedures.

“In my mind, I knew your goal was always to look like La Toya Jackson. You’ve out-La Toya’d La Toya in your new look. Don’t blame Photoshopping, blame your plastic surgeon, girl,” she said in an on-air segment. According to MTV the clip was also posted to her Twitter account with Kim tagged in it.

When Kim caught wind of what had been said she lashed out and responded directly to Williams, “Stop hating on me because U sucked Big’s d— & he didn’t want nothing to do with yo ass after that,” then added in a separate post, “It’s time for the world to know the real. I’m not playing with yo ass no more. Let’s Get it!!!!”

Williams new biopic is reportedly planning to tackle not just that incident but several other moments of contention on the host’s life and she will be co-producing the project with Will Packer, the man behind comedy hits like Girls Trip, and the Think Like A Man franchise.

