Cardi B is refuting statements that she is a member of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped her name during cross-examination.

On Thursday, 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, entered day three of his testimony, which has sparked both criticism and jokes online throughout the Hip-Hop community.

While on the stand, the “Gummo” rapper stated he did not replicate Cardi’s path to success, which is believed to include gang members in music videos.

“I know who she was. I didn’t pay attention,” 6ix9ine is quoted to have said in court.

Page Six reported 6ix9ine stated Cardi was a member of the Nine Trey Gangsters. The statement was later debunked by the court transcript, which notes Tekashi said she was a member of the Bloods, but not specifically naming a faction.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s label, Atlantic Records, provided a comment to Billboard simply stating, “This is not true.”

Cardi spoke for herself online as well.

According to People, she wrote “You just said it yourself… Brin not 9 Trey. I never been 9 Trey or associated with them” in a deleted tweeted.

She also posted a currently popular meme of KeKe Palmer responding to a photo of Dick Cheney.

“I hate to say it. I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t — I wouldn’t know a thing,” Palmer said in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Sep 19, 2019 at 2:30pm PDT

In the past, Cardi has confirmed gang affiliation, specifically in an interview with GQ in 2018.

“And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did. And something that — it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave,” she said.

6ix9ine was indicted on racketeering and firearm offenses from his alleged involvement in shootings and robberies at gunpoint during his run at the top of Hip-Hop. This past February he pleaded guilty to nine felony charges and admitted to being a gang member.

Charges for the rapper carry a minimum sentence of 47 years in prison and a maximum of life according to The New York Times.

Tekashi is set to be sentenced in January 2020.