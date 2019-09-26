Tekashi 6ix9ine still has champagne wishes and caviar dreams to be a superstar so he’s reportedly opting out of witness protection so he can continue his music career once he’s a free man.

That’s a very tall order for a man’s who’s dropped all the dimes and testified against Nine Trey Gang members, and everybody else he could give up the goods on in his federal case, in order to reduce his time in jail.

Tekashi 6ix9ine spilled it all, and because it’s such a dire situation for the rapper, he was supposed to enter witness protection, but TMZ is reporting he wants to go back into the rap game.

Tekashi reportedly plans to hire his own bodyguards to protect him around the clock so he can continue his rap career.

Good luck with that!

On the flipside, while Tekashi plans to protect his life with bodyguards, he’s also got family in fear of their lives who feel unprotected.

Tekashi’s deal with the feds earned him the ability to be released from jail by next year in exchange for giving them info that reduced his possible 47-year sentence for cooperating with prosecutors.

Celebrities and fans took to social media this week to discuss Tekashi 6ix9ine “snitching” on many of his friends and former gang the Nine Trey Bloods while on trial.

6ix9ine is said to have implicated Trippie Redd, Cardi B, Jim Jones, and Casanova in his testimony in court.

