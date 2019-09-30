Troubled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been singing like a canary during his federal racketeering trial and reportedly believes things will be popping post-prison and that his haters will soon forget that he ever blew the whistle on the inner workings of the gang he was once affiliated with.

According to TMZ Tekashi, whose given name is Daniel Hernandez, thinks all will be well once he leaves prison. The rapper cut a plea deal with the feds that required him to give up names of top drug lords and testify against the Nine Trey Bloods gang in exchange for an early release.

Unnamed sources tell the website that he feels anyone angry at him over his testimony is jealous of him and are threatened by him. He also reportedly believes when he’s released his popularity will flourish. Tekashi’s attorney, Dawn Florio, did not comment on the report.

Tekashi is reportedly turning down witness protection and wants to continue his rap career despite the obvious danger he and his family are in due to a broad perception that he has become a “snitch.”

But Tekashi seems to think people will turn the other cheek and forgive and forget once he’s back on the block doing his music again.

But Tekashi will have to face a skeptical hip hop culture given the sideeye he’s been given by people like 21 Savage and 50 Cent. He reportedly plans to hire his own bodyguards to protect him around the clock so he can continue his rap career.

Tekashi’s deal with the feds earned him a reduced possible 47-year sentence for cooperating with prosecutors.

Celebrities and fans have heavily discussed Tekashi on social media naming many of his friends linked to his former gang, the Nine Trey Bloods while on trial.

The “Gummo” rapper is said to have implicated Trippie Redd, Cardi B, Jim Jones, and Casanova in his testimony in court.

Music executive J. Prince, says Tekashi was rat material from the start. Moreover, the CEO of Houston-based label Rap-A-Lot Records maintains that the Brooklyn rapper is surely going to get what’s coming to him, according to TMZ.

He describes Tekashi as a “clown,” claims that the rapper’s most recent testimony about last year’s robbery was a “complete lie.”