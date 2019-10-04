Tiffany Haddish is pulling out receipts to prove that she once hooked up with rapper Chingy.

While promoting her latest television show, Kids Say the Darndest Things, on The Ellen Show, Haddish told the host that she slept with rapper Chingy, best known for his chart-topping 2003 hit, “Right Thurr.”

Chingy, however, took to social media to deny the claim.

“Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie,” he wrote on Instagram in response to the claims. But he didn’t stop there. “An[d] since she lied I’m a tell the truth, she use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me.”

Then he ended with, “Hey if we gone be honest let’s be honest. #chingy #facts #juslikethat.”

However, Haddish hit back and decided to clear the air and air out details about the one-night stand, even calling Chingy out for being bad in bed.

#TiffanyHaddish commented under #Chingy's post after the rapper denied they hooked up. Chingy has since deleted the entire post. https://t.co/RWNq3IFYhL pic.twitter.com/hfyFPTxqQ3 — Celeb Scoop Plus (@celebscoopplus) October 4, 2019

“Really Chingy stop I hooked up with you once like two months after we met,” Haddish recalled. “Granted the sex was not good cuz you was ‘sleepy.’ I was definitely in your bed at that hotel on San Vicente and Sunset. S**t, you pulled down my Sergio Valentes.”

Shots fired!

“Haddish never lies on her pussy,” she continued. “Boy I been talking about hooking up with you for years, why are you just now denying it? We had a lot of fun back in the day and only had sex once, don’t make me start calling out all the skeletons.”

Sounds like Haddish has taken a page from 50 Cent’s brand of petty hit back!

