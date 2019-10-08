When it comes to charitable work, it appears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped out of the shadow of his brother Prince William and have chosen to create their own path.

According to the Daily Mail, mention of the high profile couple has been almost completely wiped off the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation website. Despite the fact that both Prince William and Prince Harry launched the organization in 2009, now only William and wife Kate Middleton are listed as founders.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s friends open up about her reaction to Beyonce’s tribute, and her life as a new mom

Projects launched by Harry such as The Invictus Games and Meghan’s Together: Our Community Cookbook, have also been removed from the programming section of the site, which now only lists focuses of interest like Conservation, Service, Young People, Early Years and Mental Health. More minority and feminist leaning initiatives like “Empowering Communities” and “Women & Girls,” which once championed Meghan’s work with female empowerment, are now gone as well.

This all comes on the heals of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s choice to move out of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate currently live, and create both home of their own at Frogmore Cottage and and establish a charity of their own via the new Sussex Royal charity foundation.

READ MORE: Prince Harry hopes his new series with Oprah Winfrey will ‘save lives’

The British public is used to seeing Harry play third wheel with his brother and sister-in-law, but now that he has a wife and family of his own, many of them have started to speculate if this newfound need for independence is hinting at a rift between the two couples.

Royal sources however, deny there being any sort of feud, and explain the split was instead, “largely about preparing both couples for their future roles, which are obviously on divergent tracks.”

Now, the only way to see any mention of Harry and Meghan’s former work is by looking through the site’s “News” tab, where a few articles were uploaded while the couple was still part of the foundation.