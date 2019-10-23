Charlamagne Tha God, a radio personality, television host and author of Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It is paying it forward by giving college students a chance.

On Saturday, the radio host made a $250,000 donation to South Carolina State University’s alumni association to be used toward scholarships.

Charlamagne has made a name for himself with his “tell it like it is” style. As one-third of one of the hottest morning radio shows in the country, The Breakfast Club, alongside DJ Envy and Angela Yee, he’s come a long way from humble beginnings in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.

“Always remember, investing in [historically black colleges and universities] is investing in the future of our people,” Charlamagne captioned a post on Instagram about his gift, WLTX reports.

The radio host was on hand at the school’s homecoming celebration, and he met up with SC State University National Alumni Association President John J. Funny.

“With this effort, Charlamange Tha God is linking his passion with his philanthropy and empowering our students with scholarship support,” President Funny said.

Seems like the controversial radio host is leading by example. The charitable shift is refreshing, particularly since he has the habit of becoming just as much of a drama magnet as some of the people he usually interviews.

Recently, he made headlines after doing an almost two-hour-long interview with Kanye West.

He’s also a best-selling author.

His debut offering as a writer, Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It, was a clear success that went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

He previously opened up to TheGrio’s Deputy Editor, Natasha Alford about choosing the title Black Privilege for his book at a time when discussions about racial oppression and white privilege are at a climax:

“We are not denying White privilege at all. We know White privilege is very real. I think that White privilege is systemic. When you talk about Black privilege we are talking about something spiritual. I feel we have access to a divine system that helps us to prosper in this country in spite of everything we have been through. We are still here thriving in this country.”

He later followed up with another book, Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me.