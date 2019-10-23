Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ two sons, Quincy and Christian Combs, were involved in a car crash but both reportedly emerged unscathed.

Just one night earlier, Diddy’s rumored ex-Lori Harvey banged up her vehicle, which flipped over after she reportedly hit a parked car and crashed while texting.

According to OK Magazine, Quincy, 28, was at the wheel with his brother riding shotgun on the side when they collided with a female driver on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The two were said to be leaving Diddy’s compound before the crash occurred. Christian reportedly did a Kevin Hart move and left the scene with Diddy’s bodyguards in another vehicle.

Quincy, however, stayed on site and reportedly comforted the female driver of the other vehicle. The outlet is reporting that there were no injuries.

It’s a good thing Quincy stayed put, given that Lori Harvey skedaddled, left the crash scene and was arrested a short time later.

The beauty who had recently been linked to Diddy was allegedly driving a Mercedes SUV that collided with a parked car, causing hers to flip over. She reportedly had to be pulled from the car and left the scene before the cops apprehended her.

She was arrested for a hit and run and delaying a police investigation. She was given a misdemeanor citation and didn’t actually get booked, but promised to appear in court.

Sources told OK! that Lori Harvey was texting and driving at the time of the collision, and police told the outlet they did not suspect she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.

Just last week, Lori Harvey and Diddy raised eyebrows when they unfollowed each other on social media. Fans are speculating that their rumored romance may be over for good.

What in the Ciroc is happening with Diddy’s inner circle?