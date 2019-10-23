Megan Thee Stallion is one hot girl who was hopping mad at her make-up artist for trying to take full credit for her beat face.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, who is making waves in the rap game, landed an interview with Vogue that included questions about her make-up regimen and how she manages to always look flawless.

But Akil McCoy, Megan’s personal make-up artist, felt a bit slighted by her answers. The femcee gave her mom and grandma credit for teaching her the ABC’s of doing make-up, E! News reported.

The rapper was asked, “How did you learn to do makeup?” Megan answered: “One day my grandma just bought me hella eyeshadow from like the Dollar Store probably. I was like 12. When she did that, it was over for these b**ches. My mom arched my eyebrows for the first time when I was in ninth grade and I like took over.”

McCoy left a comment on Megan’s Instagram page and called her out for her lack of crediting him for his talent in creating her haute make-up looks, even though she did mention him in the video.

“I like Akil a lot and we get into it like every day. ‘Don’t do it like that, don’t put it like that friend,'” Megan said in the video. “He’ll be like, ‘I’m not.’ And he doing whatever the f**k he wanna’ do.”

Things then got heated online when McCoy took his aggravation out on Megan in her comment section.

He wrote, “By Akilaface,” and credited himself. Megan hit back with a correction, writing, “@akilaface and me.”

“No, you filled in your eyebrows and put on your lighter Mac powder when I was done. This is not a makeup war I always do your makeup and never get credited. That is hurtful,” McCoy replied.

Megan, 24, at this point probably clutched her pearls when her own team member made a fuss on a public forum.

Megan replied, “Woah. First of all if you was really ‘hurt’ you could’ve txt me this. Second you right it ain’t a war bc we all kno I do my makeup and you touch it up or I let you start it and I’ll finish it.”

Things didn’t end there. McCoy then took the issue to his page and shared the Vogue video of Megan along with friend Jordyn Woods with the caption, “#AkilaFace.”

Is it safe to say someone will be looking for a new job in a hot minute?