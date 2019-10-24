Lizzo’s mom and sister are just as great as you’d expect anyone related to the superstar would be.

Shari Johnson-Jefferson, Lizzo’s mom, and Vanessa Jefferson, Lizzo’s sister, are always stationed outside of her concerts selling food out of a food truck called ‘Taste of Lizzo.’ They travel with the “Truth Hurts” star serving up support along with selling Lizzo’s favorite comfort foods.

While at the Hollywood Palladium, Access Online caught up with Lizzo’s family members who were cooking up two succulent dishes that have Lizzo’s approval: fried salmon balls, which are her fave even though she claims to hate fish, and “tempo tots.”

It’s been a whirlwind year for two “regular” folks after Lizzo was thrust into the limelight and shot to the top of Billboard with a number one hit.

“Us being together has been the best part,” said Shari.

“And the travel, I’m loving all the travel, just being able to see her go across the country and touch people,” said her sister Vanessa.

Born Melissa Vivianne Jefferson, been able to make her success a family affair. In fact, her mother gushed about the one time she even got to meet Prince before he died.

Lizzo and Prince linked up on the song “BoyTrouble,” dropped on his 2014 album “Plectrumelectrum.” Shari is still on Cloud Nine about the experience.

“He was just sitting there on his motorcycle… he looked like a mannequin, oh, he was just so beautiful,” Shari shared.

“Hey, how you doing?” she asked the Purple Rain star. Prince replied, “I’m good.”

“After it was over we walked out of the room like AAAHHHHHHHHHH,” she said.

Lizzo’s family is super thrilled about having a front seat to witness her rise to fame.

“I’m so proud of her… this has just been the greatest ride.”

Vanessa added, “It’s like being in a tornado and sitting in the middle where it’s so calm… and like, yo, what happened?” She continued, “We just lift her up and make sure she shines and just gives this message of love. It’s really necessary these days.”