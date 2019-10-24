Nelly has finally settled a curious case involving a woman in the UK who said the rapper sexually abused her after a concert in 2017.

The woman alleged that the “Hot in Herre” rapper masturbated in front of her, and forced her to perform oral sex on him after a concert in Essex, England in December 2017. She also named his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, in the lawsuit for claiming on social media that Nelly’s accusers were lying. The Hip-Hop star previously settled a similar lawsuit in September filed by a woman who alleged he raped her on his tour bus in Seattle.

According to TMZ, the details of the settlement agreement are being kept under lock and key.

Nelly always maintained his innocence and said her story was BS. The accuser’s federal lawsuit was filed last November in his hometown St. Louis.

Last year, the St. Louis-based rapper issued a statement denying any wrongdoing.

“I’ve been quiet for some time. But these baseless allegations hurt more than just me. The truth will come out, and I will be vindicated,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly. “These types of false allegations undermine real claims of sexual abuse/harassment by real victims.”

In the victim’s letter, the accuser’s lawyer previously said that investigators took a year to question Nelly. Meanwhile, police have asked for the alleged victim’s phone records, all of her pictures, texts and emails between Jane Doe and her legal team — a clear violation of attorney-client privilege under U.S. law.

Essex Police were also accused of showing up to the accuser’s house unannounced,and requesting a follow-up interview similar to the one she previously gave. The letter blasts the lead investigator for treating the accuser like a suspect instead of a victim.

The attorney makes it clear that since Jane Doe has already hit Nelly with a suit over the alleged assault, she will no longer participate in the investigation.

Now that they’ve settled matters, hopefully once and for all, will Nelly will get vindication that he has desired.