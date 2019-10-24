Rapper Offset might have to drop some more of that money drip toward child support payments for one of his baby mommas.

READ MORE: Offset changes cover for “Father of 4” album

TMZ reports that Nicole Marie Algarin, the mother of Offset’s 4-year-old daughter Kalea, filed court papers asking for more child support to care for their daughter and she wants the judge to invoke court order payments.

Algarin who goes by Shya L’amour is saying that the Migos front man provides “limited financial support” for their daughter, and it seems as if he’s not giving her payments in regular intervals.

Algarin is not only asking for more money, but she wants the court to make payments official so that she can get those child support checks on a regular rotation.

Offset has reportedly already claimed his kid, and she contends that there’s no dispute as far as determining if the child’s father. DNA has been proven a match, since the two have already taken the test.

If you recall, Offset already featured Kalea on the cover of his Father of Four solo album he released earlier this year.

“The album cover was originally going to be the debut of Kulture’s face, but that obviously changed when Cardi decided to post a pic of Kulture right after she split from Offset,” according to Us Weekly.

READ MORE: Offset’s oldest daughter’s mother says Cardi B has made him a better man

Offset then decided to feature all four of his children on the album’s cover instead. The image features Offset sitting on a black throne with Kulture on his lap, surrounded by his two sons, Jordan, and Kody along with his older daughter Kalea, 3. Those three kids are from his previous relationships.

Algarin also wants the rapper visit his daughter regularly on weekends, holidays and in the summer, according to TMZ. Earlier this year Algarin admitted that the rapper has a good relationship with his daughter.

“Oh she loves him,” she told the outlet. “They’re really good now. He has stepped up, he has been around to show her that affection that she needs.”