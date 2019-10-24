Now that R. Kelly’s lawyer has jumped ship and quit his divorce case, she’s asking a judge to order him to pay out the coins he owes her.

Lisa Damico, a Chicago-based attorney cut ties with the embattled-and-broke singer back in September. But Kelly still has a $25,000 tab, and now wants at least $12,750 of what he owes to be paid out to her, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Damico appealed to Cook County Judge Lori Rosen to order Kelly to pay a portion of his outstanding bill, which stems from his child support case with Andrea Kelly.

In September, Damico cited “irreconcilable differences” with the singer and asked a judge for help in getting Kelly to pay $12,750 on the $25,000 bill. A hearing is coming up on Nov. 4.

Kelly has maintained in these child support hearings that his finances have suffered as a result of the Surviving R. Kelly television that sparked renewed interest in longstanding sexual abuse allegations. Last month, Kelly was arrested on charges of sexually abusing three girls and a woman over a decade spanning from the late 1990s.

In related news, Steve Greenberg said his client is downright miserable and frequently gets emotional, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Kelly is locked up in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on child sex abuse charges from several alleged victims.

“He’s dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation,” Greenberg told the Sun-Times.

However, Greenberg said Kelly is determined to “fight for the truth” to get out.

Kelly is charged with child sex crimes in multiple states but is currently being held behind bars at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.