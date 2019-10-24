Steph Curry took Michael Jordan’s criticism on the chin when the retired NBA player hinted that Curry hasn’t yet earned his stripes to be considered as an NBA Hall of Famer.

Jordan sat down with Craig Melvin for Today, and dished about his life after the NBA as a philanthropist. As reported by theGrio.com, Jordan has given back to many causes, most recently funding a $7 million clinic in his hometown of North Carolina. He also gushed about being a new grandpa.

Yet, his comments were not all uplifting and empowerment. Jordan to the time to seemingly shade Curry saying that he’s not yet basketball legend material.

Melvin asked the Charlotte Hornets owner who he’d pick for a pick-up game of b-ball. Jordan offered up throwback names of form players he’s wants for a serious old-school b-ball game.

Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon and James Worthy, rolled off his tongue as the quartet he’d rock with on the court.

“I’m going in the trenches. I played against and with all these guys. I’m going with who I know,” Jordan said about his roster choice. “Every single night, their responsibility to go out there and represent greatness, every single night.”

Melvin then stirred the pot and asked if Curry should get offended for not making the cut, considering the Gold State Warriors stand-out is also a two-time NBA MVP.

“I hope not. He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet, though,” Jordan replied laughing. “He’s not.”

Jordan’s comments caused a stir on social media and upset some Curry fans.

“Michael Jordan said Curry is a great player but not a hall of famer yet. I have to disagree,” one Twitter user wrote.

“3 NBA titles, 2 MVP’s, 6 time all-star, 6 All-NBA selections, 3 NBA first team selections, and All-Rookie first team. Is he a hall of famer yet to you?”

Magic Johnson defended Jordan saying he could be fined if he offered Curry a compliment, something he says that has happened to him.

“Everyone relax. We know Steph Curry is a future Hall of Famer…Michael Jordan couldn’t say it because he would get fined by the league,” Johnson tweeted.

Curry, 31, seemed to be unbothered by Jordan’s remarks and offered a humble response to the criticism.

“I think I’m good, but then I’m never complacent … I know I have more to prove to myself,” he said, according to Complex. “When you hear a guy like that who’s the greatest of all time, it’s kind of funny. Since we’ve been on this stage, we’ve heard a lot of retired guys chiming in on this generation of basketball players and evaluating talent and saying their generation was better and all that.”

“It’s a great conversation for the fans to get in on,” Curry added. “I know I’m in good shape for that, but I still have a lot to prove to myself.”

Somebody needs to tell Jordan that everybody can’t be like Mike. Give Curry his credit!