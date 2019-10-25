Beyoncé’s Netflix hit Homecoming was nominated for three Cinema Eye Honors awards, which gives a nod to outstanding non-fiction flicks.

During a brunch held in downtown Los Angeles, announcements were made to unveil nominees in seven categories, Indie Wire reports. Homecoming which was critically acclaimed, made the cut in two new categories: Broadcast Film, Broadcast Editing and the category of outstanding Broadcast Cinematography.

It’s going up against Apollo: Mission to the Moon, At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists, Leaving Neverland and The Sentence in the Broadcast Cinematography category.

More of the nominees will be announce Nov. 7 and the awards ceremony will be held Jan. 6 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.

It’s no surprise Homecoming was nominated for its fabulousity displayed by Bey herself executive produced, directed, and starred in the movie that gave her fans get an intimate look at the process creating one of the most spectacular shows ever.

While Queen Bey is known for her incredible stage presence, nothing she has ever done compares to the meticulously curated set she served up at what will forever be known as #Beychella. HOMECOMING captured Beyoncé’s brilliant and trailblazing 2018 Coachella performance that highlighted black college culture.

The documentary illuminates many truths about Beyoncé and highlights several of her strengths including her relentless drive, her unyielding desire to deliver powerful messages, and her unique ability to educate and empower as she entertains like no other.

Beyoncé’s Coachella performance marked the first time a Black woman headlined the famed festival and made the singer just the third woman to score the gig, behind Bjork and Lady Gaga. Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, was nominated for several Creative Arts Emmys but didn’t take home any awards.