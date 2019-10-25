Here we go again.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has once again set up a thirst trap saying that he plans to change his name for the umpteenth time.

First the Bad Boy’s moniker was “Puff Daddy.” Then he teetered from that nickname to “Puffy” to “P Diddy.” Then he dropped the “P” and settled on simply “Diddy.”

Mo’ money, obviously brings mo’ monikers.

Us Weekly is reporting that the 49-year-old music mogul has filed a name change petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to legally switch from his born name, Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs.

It’s obvious that Diddy is on a mission searching for some real love somewhere since his relationships have bottomed out in the past few years.

Once before he caused an internet stir when he announced in the heat of the moment that he would change his name to Brother Love, but he later doubled back saying it was a joke.

In November 2017 he said: “I’ve been praying on this, and I decided that — I know it was risky ‘cause it could come off corny to some people, like yo — I decided to change my name again,” he explained in a video shared on Twitter at the time.

“I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love, or Brother Love, OK?”

But he later told folks he was just fooling around.

“Due to the overwhelming response to the media out there, and just to not wanting there to be any confusion, I was only joking,” he said in a follow-up post. “I didn’t change my name. It was just part of one of my alter-egos, and one of my alter-egos is Love.”

“To set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do in the next couple weeks, you can address me by any of my older names, but if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby. But I was only playing.”

Diddy’s got some love on his mind, that’s for sure.

He recently reportedly split up with his gal pal Lori Harvey after things seemed to get hot and heavy between the two. But 22-year-old Harvey ended up unfollowing Diddy on Instagram after she reportedly saw him leaving Nobu in L.A. with actress Nicole Olivera.

Diddy’s definitely in his feelings and earlier this week shared another tribute to his late ex Kim Porter who he has called the love of his life.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ @ladykp A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Oct 22, 2019 at 7:40am PDT

As the one year anniversary of Porter’s death approaches, we’re sure to see more posts dedicated to the mother of three of his children. Porter died unexpectedly Nov. 15, 2018, from pneumonia.

He told Essence, “She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” he told the publication. “One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died.”

Diddy’s doing the most, but it’s likely his heart is still healing. We wish him peace and love.