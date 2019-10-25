Meagan Good once again has got the internet buzzing and wondering if she’s bleaching her skin after pics surfaced of a fairer-looking actress at the Black & Blue movie premiere.

And speaking of fairness in all fairness, it could be the lighting of the room or her make-up artist could have used a little too much concealer. But whatever it was, Good surely stepped on the red carpet looking ghostly, much like a light-skinned Michael Jackson, as she posed for the paparazzi, Bossip reports.

The actress has battled similar accusations that she was bleaching her skin before.

“I can’t believe I’m actually going to address this nonsense lol … Buuuut I have young women who follow me – so I think it’s important to give clarity because I believe that Black and every other color is beautiful,” Good said back in 2014.

“This is for those who believe that I would actually bleach my face and entire body to try to be lighter skin smh …. Umm No Ma’am. First off? I LOVE my complexion – no matter what side of the spectrum I’m at at any particular time… My skin looks various different ways for various reasons – from lighting to makeup ..style of photography or something as simple as weather and what coast I’m working on at any given time…”

She continued: “This is my complexion-the one I was born with… I tend to get lighter and darker depending upon how much sun I do or don’t get. I looove the sun. I’m a Cali gal, but as I’ve gotten older and especially more recently, since I’ve gotten into my 30s, I tend not to be in the sun as much because it ages your skin terribly. Simply put – i’m opting to preserve my skin by protecting it and only making exceptions for vacations…”

So basically Good has been staying indoors like an old-school momma warns not to get too darn from the sun on a hot summer day.

Alright, we got it.

However, Good stays working and will be featured in a recurring role on Fox’s new drama series Prodigal Son, Deadline reports.

The show stars Tom Payne, Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young.

According to the show description: “Prodigal Son is described as a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and darkly comedic tone. It centers on Malcolm Bright (Payne), who has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father Martin Whitly (Sheen) was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He will use his twisted genius and razor-sharp instincts as a forensic profiler to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother (Young), annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses. Intelligent but deeply damaged, Malcolm has a self-deprecating sense of humor and a surprising level of compassion.”

Griofam, be the judge: Is Meagan Good bleaching?