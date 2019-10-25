Anything goes with the Hunchos!

Migos members, Offset, Takeoff, Quavo were throwing racks at fat booties inside VLive, a strip club in L.A., and it was seriously a hurricane of $45,000 worth of cash flowing.

The rappers were on hand to support Quavo’s girlfriend Saweetie who was hosting the strip club’s Reign Sundays series, TMZ reports.

They flooded the floor with cash and dipped in less than an hour, reportedly dropping by at 1:20 AM and dipping by 2 AM.

The “Stripper Bowl“ rappers are used to making it ran and in Feb. dropped $500k at a strip club in Atlanta.

But it’s interesting that so much money was dumped in a strip club when Offset’s baby momma has alleged that he doesn’t give her enough child support to sustain taking care of their child.

TMZ reports that Nicole Marie Algarin, the mother of Offset’s 4-year-old daughter Kalea, filed court papers asking for more child support to care for their daughter and she wants the judge to invoke court order payments.

Algarin who goes by Shya L’amour is saying that the Migos frontman provides “limited financial support” for their daughter, and it seems as if he’s not giving her payments at regular intervals.

Algarin is not only asking for more money, but she wants the court to make payments official so that she can get those child support checks on a regular rotation.

Offset has reportedly already claimed his kid, and she contends that there’s no dispute as far as determining if he is the child’s father. DNA has been proven a match since the two have already taken the test.

Well, proof that he’s throwing stacks in the club at strangers surely won’t help his case if he says he can’t afford more child support. Just saying.