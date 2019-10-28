Actor Brandon T. Jackson’s been out of the limelight for a bit, and he thinks it’s partly due to God’s vengeance on him for previously playing a gay character, among other things.

The Tropic Thunder star played Alpa Chino, a down-low gay rapper in the hit comedy movie, and wore a dress in the 2011 comedy Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, with Martin Lawrence. He told TMZ that ever since he assumed the roles, he’s had bad luck in life because he broke a religious law.

Jackson who identifies as a Black Hebrew Israelite, say he regrets going against God.

“I’m in covenant with the Most High God of Israel, so if you look at [Deuteronomy] 20, 22 and five, I broke that law,” he said. The Bible verse condemns men from wearing women’s clothing, and vice versa and cites it as an “abomination to God.”

“And when you break a law, you get punished,” he said. “If you don’t follow all the commandments that the Torah says to do, you’ll be cursed.”

Jackson said after assuming the roles he repented. “I was on thin ice then with The Father. But, he had mercy and his grace was there.”

Jackson believes although Tyler Perry had tremendous success wearing a dress as Madea, it didn’t serve his purpose in a positive way.

Said Jackson: “It may work for Tyler Perry… It didn’t work for me.”

Jackson’s career was once on a roll. He starred in Roll Bounce, Tooth Fairy, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Playing a gay character is Tropic Thunder is a role Kevin Hart turned down for fear of what others would think of him, but he still regrets not tackling the role.

Hart previously told hosts of The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 about the role:

“The dude… He was doing a lot of stud in the draft that I read. It was real flagrant.

I can’t [play a gay character] because I don’t think I’m really going to dive into that role 100 percent, because of the insecurities about myself trying to play that part. What I think people are going to think while I’m trying to do this is going to stop me from playing that part the way I’m supposed to.”