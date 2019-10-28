A melee in a NYC subway has prompted city officials to call for a probe to investigate what actually sparked a brawl between a crowd of teens and several NYPD cops.

On Friday, multiple videos surfaced on social media sites featuring teens getting into fisticuffs with cops at the Jay Street-MetroTech Station in Brooklyn around 2:20 p.m.

In one particular video, an NYPD cops gets into a very physical confrontation with a teenager, which has upset many on social media and community leaders, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, NBC NY reports.

“The officer who punched the two teens should immediately be placed on modified assignment until a complete investigation can be carried out. At best, his actions were off base and reflect poorly on the men and women of the NYPD,” Adams said.

“I am also concerned about what led up to this melee. Reports indicate a group of teens were assaulting a young lady, which led to a teen spraying mace throughout the station. We can’t have innocent people placed in harm’s way from police or civilians,” Adams concluded.

According to reports, the officers were on hand to disperse a gathering of youths who were reportedly fighting at the station. A 15-year-old was said to have hit an officer, which reportedly ignited the fight.

In the end, five teens ages 15 to 18 were arrested and face multiple charges including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer, the NYPD said.

“Officers responded to a fight between two large groups, during which individuals began to interfere with police action and the situation escalated. Publicly available video does not show the entirety of the incident, and the department is conducting a review,” the NYPD said in a statement late Sunday.