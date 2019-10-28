It seems that Love and Hip-Hop New York star Rich Dollaz is not ducking his child support obligations after all.

Several media outlets have reported that the father of four was recently arrested for failure $125,000 of pay back child support. But Dollaz cleared the air saying that’s not totally the case.

In fact, he told Hollywood Unlocked that he hasn’t missed a child support payment since he got arrested in 2014 for late support payments. This time he said he was detained specifically for failure to appear in court. He blames this absence on work. His hit reality show was filming episodes in Miami.

Dollaz said his child support payments had increased, and he had not been paying the difference in his child support payments. He was due to appear in court to address it. He said he was in and out of custody within two hours and the whole ordeal was sorted out.

Rich says he plans to pay the new amount, which includes the extra cash and says he’s not the “deadbeat dad” that he was accused of being on social media.

Well good for him for getting things right.

Dollaz whose real name is Richard Trowers, is a father of four and is paying off his arrears to his baby mamas.

He was arrested at his New Jersey home, Oct. 24th, jailed and transferred to the Hudson County Family Court, where he made $20,000 bail, but again, it was all due to his failure to appear.

The 42-year-old who has two daughters and two sons has been down this road a few times before battling his exes over back child support payments.

In 2014, he got in trouble for owing $11,000 and then in 2015, one of his baby mamas Chaundrea Nicolle took him to task over $200,000 in child support money he owed.