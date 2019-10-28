Today, Oct 28, marks the National Day of Outrage, a collective effort across a number of cities to take action and bring attention to the crisis of cop-involved shootings that have claimed the lives of Black people.

The grassroots rallies are being led by Tamika Mallory, who heads up Until Freedom. The effort is particularly significant because it will honor 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot and killed earlier this month by a Fort Worth cop, who was dispatched to a call at her home.

“It is absolutely outrageous to consider that less than one week after Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean in his home in Dallas, that another Texas police officer could fire with impunity into the home of another innocent Black person,” says Mallory, adding “We demand answers, but more importantly, we demand change. We will not allow Black people to continue to be preyed upon by those committed to protecting and serving them.’

Mallory and Until Freedom’s Co-Founder Linda Sarsour, Mysonne Linen and Angelo Pinto will lead the charge in NYC at Foley Square, along with “the Arc of Justice, Justice League NYC and other leading activists, advocates, elected officials, faith and community leaders, artists and more,” according to a press release.

Jefferson’s death is just the latest in what seems to be a constant stream of killings of people of color at the hands of law enforcement. The rallies were organized to shed light on a persistent problem that a Georgia-based activist Marcus Coleman says needs immediate attention, 11 Alive reports.

“You can sit back on your behind and say, ‘What makes this rally different?’ Or you can notice the aggressive and the egregious behavior, and then think what the hell can we do to not just curb this, but to stop it,” Coleman said, lead organizer from group Save Our Selves, who is leading the Atlanta rally at the Georgia state Capitol.

Activists are asking participants to also dress in all Black.

Although Jefferson’s recent death has captivated the headlines, Coleman said there are a number of local police-involved killing of people of color that are just as noteworthy.

“A number of families have been affected right here in Georgia. We got the family of Kendrick Johnson. His mother is coming up from Valdosta. Jamarion Robinson, Nicholas Thomas, Jimmy Atchison,” Coleman listed. “We felt like being in the capital of Georgia. Being in the city of Atlanta, as far as what that means, as far as the birthplace of the civil rights movement.”

“Recently, California passed a state legislation as it deals with the usage of deadly force … we will be calling for an adoption of that legislation here in Georgia,” Coleman said. “The takeaway is that these black lives are dying at a very rapid rate.”

The rally will kick off Monday night at 5:30 p.m. at the state capitol.

Here are the confirmed cities so far:

NEW YORK

Foley Square

111 Worth Street

New York, NY

Contact: [email protected]

FORT WORTH (2 LOCATIONS)

OUTDOOR LOCATION

DETAILS TO BE ANNOUNCED

Contact: [email protected]

HARVEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

6036 Locke Avenue

Fort Worth, TX

Contact: [email protected]

HOUSTON

Houston City Hall

901 Bagby Street

Houston, TX

Contact: [email protected]

SEATTLE

Seattle Police Department East Precinct

1519 12th Avenue

Seattle, WA

Contact: [email protected]

ATLANTA

City Capital

206 Washington Street SW

Atlanta, GA

Contact: [email protected]

PHOENIX

School of Hip-Hop

1634 E. Southern Avenue

Phoenix, AZ

Contact: [email protected]

JACKSON

Jackson, MS

More detail to be released

KNOXVILLE

2340 Martin Luther King, Jr.Blvd

Knoxville, TN

Contact: [email protected]

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Regional Justice Center

200 Lewis Avenue

Las Vegas, NV

Contact: [email protected]

RALEIGH

Raleigh Police Department

More details to be released

Contact; [email protected]

MIAMI

Miami Workers Center

720 NW 55th Street

Miami-Dade, FL

Contact: [email protected]

FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Good Shepard Lutheran Church

2925 Old Missouri Rd

Fayetteville, AR

Contact: [email protected]

WASHINGTON, DC

DC Police Headquarters

300 Indiana Avenue

Washington, DC

Contact: [email protected]

BALTIMORE

Baltimore City Police Headquarters

700 East Joppa Road, Towson

Baltimore, Maryland

Contact: [email protected]

DETROIT

Spirit of Detroit Plaza

2 Woodward Avenue

Detroit, MI

Contact: [email protected]

SHREVEPORT

Life Changing Solutions

331 Milam Street, 3rd Floor

Shreveport, LA

Contact: [email protected]

SPRINGFIELD

BLACK WOMEN’S MONUMENT

Symphony Hall

34 Court Street

Springfield, MA

Contact: [email protected]

DAYTON

McKinley United Methodist Church

196 Hawthorn Street

Dayton, OH

Contact: [email protected]

NEWARK

Details to be announced

CHARLOTTE

Police Department

Details to be announced