T.I. and Tiny are turning heads after the rapper told his wife that half of her body belongs to him.

The rapper, 39, had quite a spicy conversation with Tiny, 44, on his ExpediTIously podcast. Listeners got an earful as they tuned in to hear the couple’s thoughts on sex, and what makes their marriage tick.

The two have had a rocky marriage wrought with cheating claims that caused the high-profile couple to split a few times. However, Tip said that since a marriage in a binding contract agreement, sex is a major part of the contract deal.

“So sex is important? (in marriage),” Tip asks Tiny.

“Yeah, sex is very important. I’m not saying that the woman that marries down don’t do nothing cause she still run it. She still like the breadwinner. She still may come home and cook for you. Give you sex and do everything.”

But that last “give you sex” comment rubbed Tip the wrong way.

“Give you sex? What do you mean? Give you sex? Man, that’s in the contract. Man.” he says.

“Make sure you are pleased,” Tiny says clearing up her previous comment.

Tip then lays down his man-law, letting Tiny know that he’s got the upper hand on the sex situation.

“I don’t give you nothing. See, you can’t be rationing out stuff, talking about what you’re going to give nobody because what’s yours is mine and what’s mine is yours. That means that little thing you got, that little sex box you got is half mine. So you pick which side you want, and that’s yours. The rest of it is mine. We can split it right down the middle of the…What do they call it? The, the, the, is it the, ‘Uvula’?

For the people in the back, Tip meant the vulva area which is a woman’s outside genitalia which includes the labia, clitoris and vaginal opening in a woman.

“Wait, wait, What?” Tiny says shocked.

“The ‘Uvula,” Tip continues. “What I’m saying is, it’s half mine. And my half is on the inside….”

And for the record, the Uvula is that teardrop thing in the back of your throat.

T.I and Tiny have seemingly worked through their tough times instead of officially calling it quits. Back in 2016, Tiny filed for divorce. Tip praised Tiny for being “tolerant” of him for the last nine years.

“I can tell everyone how great it’s been to spend the last 9 years with such a tolerant woman. I will say she is very tolerant. Not very patient — but she is very tolerant, and accepting of who I am within my transition.”