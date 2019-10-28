The White House is steaming mad that rapper YG dissed a fan, and kicked him out of his concert for refusing to chant “f–k Donald Trump.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump delivers keynote at an HBCU to let us all know how much he cares about criminal justice reform

In 2016, YG cut the song, “FDT”, along with late rapper Nipsey Hussle. And on Sunday while performing at the Mala Luna Music Festival, he put a fan on the hot seat for straddling the line when it came to supporting Trump.

“I don’t know if I want to shake your hand yet,” YG told the fan.

“Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f–k with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So, since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight… Because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandfather is watching, I want you to state your name and go ‘F— Donald Trump.’”

The fan, however, wasn’t ready to give up his allegiance to Trump. YG then chastised the fan saying: “No, you won’t? …. He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his a– out of here,” Fox News reports.

Don’t let the door hit ya where the… you know the rest.

“Another example of the tolerant left,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News on Monday.

YG might have to watch his back, given that he has claimed before the Secret Service was on his tail for releasing the Trump diss song.

“The Secret Service holla’d at the label,” YG previously said. “They asked to see the lyrics to my album… Because if I’m talking about [Trump] on my album, they’re going to try to take it off the shelves.”

READ MORE: Black Trump supporter big mad Twitter flagged his account attacking Democrats

This isn’t the first time “F*** Donald Trump” has ruffled some feathers. In early April, Los Angeles police shut down a music video shoot for the song, and an Instagram user claimed that weapons were brandished by the officers.

Also, YG has publicly taken Trump to task and beat a Trump pinata to a pulp on stage once before. He also hooked up with the L.A. bagel truck Yeasty Boys before to distribute “f— Donald Trump” bagels in Compton, Calif to voters.