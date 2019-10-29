The former Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby, who was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of Terence Crutcher, will now have her records sealed.

READ MORE: Police officer acquitted after killing Black man seeking help to teach training class

District Judge William LaFortune has ordered that Shelby’s case records be sealed and remain in the custody of the court, NBC News reports.

Shelby fired the fatal shot in 2016 that killed Crutcher as he was waiting for assistance for his truck that had broken down. Shelby said she fired her gun because she was in fear for her life at the time. She felt Crutcher was reaching into his SUV for a gun, though no weapon was found in his vehicle. Crutcher’s fatal shooting was captured on video taken from a police helicopter and a dashboard camera.

She was acquitted of first-degree murder.

Even though Shelby’s record won’t be up for public consumption, it can still be retrieved through a court order, according to the outlet. After 10 years, the law mandates that it can be destroyed altogether.

“This crime does not exist for employment application purposes,” Shelby’s defense attorney, Shannon McMurray said Wednesday.

No agencies other than government and law enforcement would be privy to her records during a background search, McMurray said.

READ MORE: Judge ruling essentially suggests Terence Crutcher police shooting never happened

McMurray said it was vital for Shelby “to have that smear on her name removed from public view.”

“Like any other citizen who is acquitted, Betty Jo Shelby was entitled to have her record sealed and expunged,” the attorney said. “Betty … continues to work to try and serve her community and prays for everyone’s continued healing.”

Shelby was on paid leave during her trial and was among several other officers who were permitted to return to work after being accused of excessive force. She was eventually acquitted in May 2017.

Shelby now serves as a deputy for the Roger’s County Sheriff’s Office.