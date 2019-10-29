Bobby Rankin, a close friend of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) made waves last week for the snub that was seen around the globe when he refused to shake Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hand.

And for Rankin, the shade he delivered to McConnell was a personal one dedicated to his brother, Jerry.

“I could not put my hands in the man’s hand who refused to help somebody who served his country,” Rankin said in an interview with the Washington Post, published Monday. “I couldn’t do it, because I was thinking about my brother.”

Rankin, who served as a pallbearer at Cummings funeral, explained that his brother Jerry was a Marine who had been sick for the last 10 years and died from cancer last October after coming in contact with contaminated water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Rankin explained that even though his brother bravely fought for his country, he couldn’t receive veterans’ benefits before he died.

Rankin, 64, lays that blame squarely on McConnell and the Republican party.

“Elijah Cummings reached across party lines trying to help my brother get his military benefits, and Mitch McConnell was one of the persons he reached out to,” said Rankin to the Washington Post.

“When I saw Mitch McConnell, all I saw was my brother.”

McConnell’s office did not respond to the outlet’s request for an explanation.

A woman on Twitter posted the viral moment which widely made its rounds on social media.

The viral video had many people praising Rankin, saying his reaction was for “all of us”.

Said another user: “So #priceless I’ve watched it around 10 times already and it’s always as good as when I watched it the first time.”

We’re so here for a good, old-fashioned shade of epic proportions. We salute you Mr. Rankin for standing your ground.