A group of Black women sparked some serious magic on the campus of Spelman College when they came together and donated $160,000 toward a “Technology Innovation Fund.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey surprises Morehouse College with $13 million gift

The Ladies Of I.A.D. 60 from the Eta Kappa chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrated the 25th anniversary of their line’s crossing by giving this generous donation to the premier institution of development and education of women of color.

Dr. Celeste Watkins-Hayes, who previously served 13 years on the Board of Trustees at Spelman, led the collective effort to create a fund that her sorors could contribute a “lift gift” to over the course of five years, 11 Alive reports.

No amount was too small and what resulted from individual donations was a sizable $160,000 endowment to the school from the sorority sisters.

“To whom much is given – much is expected,” said the group in a statement about the donation.

“Spelman has given so much to her students since its founding in 1881, and this group of determined and visionary women wants to motivate others to take a leap of faith and make a ‘choice to change the world’,” the group concluded.

One of the goals of the group was to ensure there was 100% participation from the women.

And 50 of the 60 sorors came back to the school over the weekend to make the presentation to the school’s president Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell.

Recently, across the way, Morehouse College was blessed with several big financial gifts.

READ MORE: Billionaire Robert F. Smith also promises to pay off parents debt of Morehouse College graduates

Earlier this month, Oprah Winfrey made a surprise $13 million donation. Winfrey’s donation along with the $12 million the media mogul gifted the school 30 years ago, totaling $25, has become the largest endowment in the history of the school. And billionaire Robert F. Smith promised to pay off debt of Morehouse College 2019 graduates and the debt their parents incurred for their education.

But wait…

The school’s Delta alumnae are not the only one’s exceptionally making their mark. Last year, Eta Kappa received the Art & Letters Program of the Year Award, Political Awareness and Involvement Award, Highest Grade Point Average Recognition (an award topping them over all other collegiate chapters in the region) and Collegiate Chapter of the Year at the sorority’s 46th Southern Regional Conference.

Representing their chapter as delegate and delegate alternate were Camryn Hall, C’2019 and Devin Wright, C’2020.

Gushing at the recognition Hall, who was the chapter’s president stated, “Although this year’s recognition was an important moment, the recognition in itself is not the driving force behind the hard work and dedication of Eta Kappa.” She continues,

“Our goal is always to engage the campus community in necessary conversations, and to be a catalyst for change in our surrounding community.”

Spelman College is a historically Black college located in Atlanta, GA dedicated to educating women of African descent. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc – Eta Kappa Chapter was chartered on Spelman College’s campus in 1970. These women were initiated during the presidential tenure of their soror, Dr. Johnnetta B. Cole.

Oh to be a Delta girl!