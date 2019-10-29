Kanye West sat down with James Corden, host of The Late Show with James Corden for an epic, high-altitude version of Corden’s popular, Carpool Karaoke segment. While on an airplane with a full Gospel choir, West discusses his music, his fortune and his newfound affection for Christ.

West opened up about God’s plan to guide this new path starting with his new album Jesus is King, a Christian-themed collection of songs that are accompanied by an IMAX film. The album comes on the heels of the news that West will drop another album on Christmas Day, his Sunday Service-inspired Jesus Is Born.

The Jesus Walks rapper told Corden that it was God who made him walk in his new purpose.

“It’s God that came and put this thing on my heart and said are you ready to be in service to him. I have no regret and no shame. That’s the biggest thing, me being a perfectionist… The only thing that can be perfect is God’s plan,” said West.

“God is using me as a human being. You know as humbly as I can put it, he is using me to show off.”

Part of that “showing off” includes the Trump supporter’s financial windfall. He explains that he was once in debt, but received an epic amount of money as part of his 2018 tax return.

“Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year, I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns,” he admitted.

No wonder he stumps for Trump.

While the intricacies of how West came by these ridiculous numbers is uncertain, one thing is for sure is that he’s more than comfortable talking about his money as part of his testimony.

“And people say, ‘oh don’t talk about these numbers.’ No people need to hear someone that has been put into debt by the system, talk about these kinds of numbers now that they are in service to Christ.”

Corden asks: “So you think your awakening, your spiritual awakening is part of …”

West butts in “my success. Absolutely. He’s showing off. He’s just showing out. Yeezy worth a billion dollars. It’s the number one Google search brand in the world.”

“Now, I get to work for God and He about to show out. Kanye West works for God!” he declared speaking of himself in the third person as any millionaire would.

Check out the full interview of West and Corden below.