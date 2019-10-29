Kid Cudi took to social media to mend fences with the women he’s hurt in the past.

READ MORE: Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris partner for adult animated music series ‘Entergalactic’

On Friday, the Kids See Ghosts rapper had a moment of clarity, and apologized to ex-girlfriends and blamed himself for relationship failures. He said it was all part of his growth process and now he knows better.

“U can’t be in love w someone until u love yourself,” he wrote. “It took me years to learn that.”

“I apologize to all my girlfriends in my 20s and early 30s I let down and treated like sh*t because I wasn’t right,” he said.

I apologize to all my girlfriends in my 20s and early 30s I let down and treated like shit because I wasnt right. All of my relationships didnt work out because of me. I had to accept that and find peace and be better. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2019

Now, im 35 and the past 3 years Ive fallin back in love w Scott. It feels great!! To anyone whos still dealin w things, know that u will be ok and u will find a way to the light. I thought id never find a way out of my madness. So silly of me — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2019

Cudi also offered his fans a word of inspiration.

“To anyone who’s still dealin’ w/ things, know that u will be ok and u will find a way to the light.”

Cudi has admitted before that he has dealt with anxiety and depression. His admission sparked a national conversation on mental health, especially for Black men, inspiring the hashtag where Black men ask each other #YouGoodMan?

“My anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it,” Kid Cudi wrote on Facebook previously in speaking out about his struggles with his mental health. “I cant make new friends because of it. I [don’t] trust anyone because of it and [I’m] tired of being held back in my life. I deserve to have peace. I deserve to be happy and smiling.”

READ MORE: Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones will executive produce and star in new Netflix series ‘Black Excellence’

We’re glad that he’s clearing the air and making way for success, especially since partnering up with Kenya Barris for a new series.

Barris and Kid Cudi are teaming up to bring a new adult, animated music series entitled Entergalactic to Netflix.

The show will be based on the Grammy-award winning artist’s upcoming album of the same name, being released by Republic Records.